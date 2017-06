GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

Cameron Brooks died Tuesday. The 55-year-old was an assistant football coach at Gaffney High School.

Brooks coached the defensive backs for the school.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports he formerly coached football at Smoky Mountain where he led the team to a 4-7 record in 2000.

Memorial services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday in the Gaffney High School Gymnasium. Family will receive friends immediately after the service.