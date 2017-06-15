‘Gimme the Gig’ starts Thurs. at Downtown Alive in Greenville

Greenville, S.C. (NEWS RELEASE) – Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive kicks off its annual Gimme the Gig competition June 15, inviting bands to battle for a chance to earn a paid gig at the weekly series on August 31 and recording studio time at Sit-N-Spin Recording Studios.

Last year, nearly 15 bands submitted entries and 2,500 votes were cast during the weeklong voting period. 2016 Gimme the Gig winner Ashford Band has continued on the road to success with gigs at various music venues throughout the Upstate as well as festivals, including Artisphere and Imagine Upstate.

Participating bands will ultimately be narrowed down to a group of finalists, giving music fans the opportunity to cast a vote for their favorite band online at events.greenvillesc.gov/GimmetheGig. The band receiving the largest number of votes will earn a paid gig and recording studio time.

To enter, bands can submit their audio or video June 15 through July 16 to Josh McGee, entertainment coordinator, at jmcgee@greenvillesc.gov. The contest is free and additional rules are online at events.greenvillesc.gov/GimmetheGig. For more information about Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive, visit gvilleevents.com or follow the event on social media.