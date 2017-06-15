Help find beer grab, stolen truck suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to find a man accused of stealing beer and driving a stolen truck.

They say the man went into the Spinx on Augusta St. around 6:30 a.m. and stole cases of Coors Light.

Deputies say he was driving a stolen truck and recently stole beer from a gas station in the 500 block of Pendleton St.

He also stole beer form a gas station in Greenville Co. this morning, according to police.

Police say the truck he is driving is a burgundy 2006 Dodge Ram 1500. It has front end damage, a dent on the passenger side door and a “Lake Life” sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information about the identity of this subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.