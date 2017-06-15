Hundreds cycle through Upstate in memory of fallen heroes

(WSPA) – You may see hundreds of people cycling on Upstate roads in honor of fallen heroes.

Officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel will cycle across the area during the Carolina Brotherhood Ride. The annual ride honors the memories of their fallen brothers and sisters from the Carolinas.

This year’s ride is in memory of 19 public safety heroes, including 10 firefighters, 8 law enforcement officers and one emergency medical responder.

Among those being honored are fallen Greenville police officer Allen Jacob, Sandy Springs firefighter Ken Stanton, and Anderson County K-9 officer Hyco.

Participants are cycling 625 miles from Smithfield, N.C. to Beaufort, S.C.

They will be in the area on Thursday and Friday.

Participants expect to cycle 82 miles from Cowpens to Anderson. Rest stops include Reidville Fire Department, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Liberty Police Department and Sandy Springs Fire Department.

They will spend the night at the Anderson Civic Center where a memorial service was held last week for fallen Anderson County Master Deputy Devin Hodges.

Participants will cycle from Anderson to Columbia on Friday with planned stops in Due West, Greenwood Fire Station 1 and Saluda Fire Department.

The event provides emotional and financial support to the families of those killed in service in 2015.

Click or tap here for more information.