Jurors deadlocked in Bill Cosby sex assault trial

(AP) – Jurors deadlocked after 30 hours of deliberations in Bill Cosby sex assault trial; judge tells them to keep trying.

Experts say that if jurors notify the judge they’re deadlocked, he’s likely to direct them to keep trying to come to a unanimous decision.

Judges also have the authority to remove a juror, but it would have to be for more than the fact that a juror simply refuses to join those in the majority.

The 79-year-old Cosby is facing three felony indecent assault charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

He’s accused of drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

Jurors have been deliberating for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday. They’ll resume deliberations Thursday.