Greenville Health System & Palmetto Health combining

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Health System announced Thursday that the company is combining with Palmetto Health to create a new company.

The hospital system made the announcement during an afternoon news conference.

During the announcement, the companies say they hope this new company will address the difficulties of getting and retaining nurses and the high cost of healthcare in South Carolina.

GHS CEO Mike Riordan and Palmetto Health CEO Chuck Beaman will become co-CEOs of the new company.

They say the board will decide what the name of the new company will be. Both companies will remain separate legal entities but they will share resources and finances.

They hope to complete the deal by 2018.

