Looking for a job? Use social media

(WSPA) — If you’re looking to find a job, social media might be the answer.

Sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin are all places you can follow your friends and find a job.

Take Mcdonald’s, they took out a 10 second long ad on Snapchat that takes you straight to the chain’s career website.

If you want to search many sites like Facebook or twitter, use hashtags.

try keywords such as #hiring, #jobs or #applynow.

Not only will you find job postings, you’ll also see tips that may help you ace the interview.