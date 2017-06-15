Man charged with resisting arrest, other crimes in Union Co.

UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two deputies were treated and released from a hospital following a struggle with a suspect.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office had received complaints that a man was selling large quantities of drugs, according to an incident report.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Marcus Littlejohn, was searched after a traffic stop on Wednesday along Lockhart Highway.

Littlejohn got upset and resistant as officers began to search the van he was recently seen driving, the report states.

Deputies say Littlejohn attempted to flee when an officer tried to handcuff him. Littlejohn continued to resist and during a struggle, he and officers fell to the ground of the parking lot at Circle K gas station on Lockhart Highway.

An investigator struck his head and another officer hit his knee on the concrete, the report states.

A citizen at a nearby gas pump helped the officers secure Littlejohn.

Deputies say Littlejohn, who’s currently on parole, had 3.5 grams of what appeared to be marijuana and $982 in cash. He’s charged with possession of marijuana, assault and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office says both officers were treated and released from Union Medical Center and are back at work on Thursday.