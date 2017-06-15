Man gets 15 years for DUI crash that killed couple on motorcycle

ANDERSON CO. SC (WSPA) – A man has pled guilty in the fatal DUI crash that killed a couple on a motorcycle in Anderson County.

SENTENCED

Jesse Speer, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony DUI resulting in death and leaving the scene resulting in death.

Speer’s blood alcohol level was 0.187 and he also tested positive for meth, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 15 years with one year credit for time served, 5 years of probation and was ordered to receive mental and drug counseling.

THE FATAL CRASH

The S.C. Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 28 near Highway 24 at 2:46 a.m. on July 3, 2016.

The coroner identified the couple who died as Bryan Smith and Shannon Smith of Anderson. The husband and wife were both 46 years old.

Officials say the Smiths were traveling west on Highway 28 on a 2004 Harley Davidson when they were hit in the rear by a 2005 Nissan Altima.

The Smiths were thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Troopers say neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Nissan, 35-year-old Jesse Speer, was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.