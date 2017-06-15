Man ID’d in fatal, fiery I-85 crash near Blacksburg

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The coroner has identified the man killed in a fiery tractor-trailer accident in Blacksburg on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Owuraku Abeasi, 45, of Hickory Drive, Braselton, Georgia was killed, according to Coroner Dennis Fowler.

He says Abeasi was burned beyond recognition and dental records were used to make an identification.

Abeasi crossed from the northbound lane into the median, clipped the cable barrier and hit another tractor-trailer in the southbound lane, according to Fowler.

He says Abeasi was hauling foam from Newnan, GA to New York.

The accident happened around 8:10 p.m. at mile marker 106.

The collision caused a massive fire that burned both large vehicles.

“It was hard to tell it was two trucks,” said a witness. “You could see the back doors of each truck still standing and everything else was just demolished and up in flames. It was about 50 to 60 yards of flames behind the truck because there was some liquid on the guardrail just burning.”

A driver and passenger in the 18-wheeler that was struck were rescued by a passerby according to the coroner. Both people in the second tractor-trailer were from New Jersey and were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

We’re told approximately 300 feet of asphalt in both southbound lanes was damaged by the accident and fire.

SCDOT says about 400 feet of guardrail was damaged. It will take until Thursday night to repair.

