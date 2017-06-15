Man pled guilty to shooting K-9 ‘Hyco’ in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – A man accused of shooting Anderson Co. K-9 “Hyco” has pleaded guilty.

David Morris Jr. pled guilty to 2 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon and cruelty to a police dog.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He has already served 602 days.

Investigators say Morris has been a suspect in more than 20 crimes at the sheriff’s office.

MORE GUILTY PLEAS

Three people connected to the death of K-9 ‘Hyco’ pleaded guilty to various crimes in April.

Shirlandria Dixon, 24, filing a false police report. Five years suspended to the service of five years probation.

Sergio Martin, 24, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a weapon. Sentenced to five years.

Martavious Craig, 19, three counts of accessory after the fact. His sentence has been deferred.

WHAT HAPPENED

Three suspects met Dixon at a Dollar General store in in Anderson County and that’s where the crime was committed, according to former Anderson County Sheriff John Skipper Jr.

Deputies say Dixon called 9-1-1 and reported that several black men approached her at the Dollar General in Seneca and forced her to drive to the Dollar General in Townville where they took her car and left.

After receiving the report, deputies began searching for Dixon’s vehicle. They located the car and attempted to pull over the suspects. The suspects got caught on a drain, jumped out of the car and ran into the woods, Skipper said.

Skipper said shots were fired and Hyco caught one of those bullets. It was a life threatening wound and officers couldn’t do anything to save him, Skipper said.

Officers fired back at the suspects who ran off towards a nearby apartments, Skipper said.

Bullets hit at least one apartment next to the wooded area. Officers say they found stolen laptops, drugs, guns in the woods when they went to look for the suspects.

RELATED

Sheriff Tired of Chasing Career Criminals Who Walk After K9 Death

Criminal Backgrounds on Suspects In Anderson Co. K9 Shooting