COLUMBIA, S.C. (SC DHEC NEWS RELEASE) – A section of Surfside Beach is no longer under a swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today.

“The affected area was 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach.

“Bacteria levels no longer exceed water quality standards and activity can resume in this area.”

For more information about beach water quality in the Myrtle Beach area, call DHEC’s Pee Dee EA office in Myrtle Beach at (843) 238-4378 or visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to view recent water sampling results along the coast.

###

More stories you may like on 7News

Myrtle Beach swimming advisory lifted A section of Surfside Beach is no longer under a swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today…

Mom raising awareness about water safety after daughter’s drowning Tiffoni Brown’s daughter drowned in their neighborhood pool and nearly died in 2012.

Suspicious package sent to congressional candidate’s home in Atlanta The Republican candidate in Georgia’s special election for a congressional seat says a package containing threatening letters and a suspicio…

Dollar General hosting management hiring events across the state Dollar General is hosting management hiring events all over the state during the next week.

SWAT situation in Blacksburg, man & woman in custody Blacksburg Police Chief Jamie Ham says it happened in the 400 block of N. Shelby St. around 11:30 a.m.