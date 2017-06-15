Myrtle Beach swimming advisory lifted

Ocean
COLUMBIA, S.C. (SC DHEC NEWS RELEASE) – A section of Surfside Beach is no longer under a swimming advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today.

“The affected area was 16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach,” said Sean Torrens of DHEC’s Pee Dee Environmental Affairs office in Myrtle Beach.

“Bacteria levels no longer exceed water quality standards and activity can resume in this area.”

For more information about beach water quality in the Myrtle Beach area, call DHEC’s Pee Dee EA office in Myrtle Beach at (843) 238-4378 or visit http://gis.dhec.sc.gov/beachaccess/ to view recent water sampling results along the coast.
