No explosives found at Port of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA/WCBD) — No “dirty bomb” was found at the Port of Charleston.

Several agencies carried out a search Wednesday night and the terminal was shut down and evacuated after claims that one ship had explosives and radioactive material on board.

The Coast Guard says the alleged threats arose from a YouTube conspiracy theorist.

Four containers aboard the Maersk Memphis vessel that were thought to have contained a “potential threat” were scanned and cleared.

The Wando Terminal will reopen and a safety zone was lifted early Thursday morning.

Federal, state and area law enforcement agencies investigated the threat.

Authorities are questioning the “original reporting source of the threat,” according to a Tweet from Coast Guard officials.