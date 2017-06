RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators have confirmed that an off-duty Richmond County Deputy has been shot.

He is currently undergoing surgery.

Law enforcement are currently searching for the suspect, 17-year-old Naeem Rashad Caldwell.

He is wanted for Aggravated Assault on a deputy.

He is considered armed & dangerous.

There are reports of a 2nd suspect.

The area of Lennox Road and the surrounding area have been cordoned off while the search for the suspect continues.