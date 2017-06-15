Police chase ends in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A man is in custody after he led Greenville Co. deputies on chase, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say it happened around 12:25 Thursday afternoon.
They saw a vehicle driving erratically and traveling at a high rate of speed.
Deputies got behind the car and tried to stop it, but the driver flashed a hand gun and tried to run, according to the report.
There was a short chase and the car crashed at the intersection of Tremont Avenue and Wrigley Street.
Lemauveil Demarcus Styles, 23, of Guess St. in Greenville is charged with:
Possession of Cocaine
Reckless Driving
Failure to Stop for a Blue Light 2nd or subsequent offense
Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.
Deputies say Styles suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.