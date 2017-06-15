Possible sighting of wanted GA inmates in SC

JASPER COUNTY (WSAV) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a possible sighting of the two escaped prisoners from Georgia at mile marker 17 on I-95.

The reports are unconfirmed. They ask citizens in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Officials say the men could be armed and dangerous.

According to Jasper Co. deputies, both may be wearing camouflage pants and black shirts.

Multiple agencies are in the area.

PREVIOUS STORY:

GEORGIA (AP) — The FBI is rolling out what it calls “a significant media effort” including “a nationwide billboard campaign” to appeal for help from the public in tracking down two inmates sought in the killings of their guards on a Georgia prison bus.

Agent David LeValley, who runs the FBI’s Atlanta office, says the billboards will offer specifics about a reward, now up to $130,000, and a nationwide tip line for the case, at the number 877-926-8332.

LeValley stresses that the reward is for information leading to an arrest. He says “We do not offer rewards for someone to be brought in dead or alive.”

The fugitives – 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose — are believed to have stolen a white Ford F250 pickup truck with the Georgia tag BCX-5372 around midnight Tuesday in Madison, Georgia.