Stabbing at Teknor Apex in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – An employee at Teknor Apex is accused of stabbing two employees with a pair of clippers and threatening to kill a woman, according to a report from Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to Teknor Apex on June 15 around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday about a disgruntled employee.

A security guard said Darron Jackson, 50, got into an argument with another employee.

One of the stabbing victims said he tried to step between Jackson and the woman he was arguing with and got stabbed in the left shoulder.

He said Jackson then stabbed the woman and said he was going to kill her.

Deputies say the woman had a small cut to her left arm near her shoulder.

Some of the maintenance men stepped in to help, according to the man.

Jackson is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and use of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.