Suspicious package sent to congressional candidate’s home in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – The Republican candidate in Georgia’s special election for a congressional seat says a package containing threatening letters and a suspicious substance were sent to her home and to her neighbors.

Karen Handel said in a statement that her suburban Atlanta street was being blocked off Thursday while law enforcement investigates. It was not immediately clear what was in the letters or what the substance may have been.

Handel, the former Georgia secretary of state, is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff in Tuesday’s special election. Ossoff says he is aware of the threat against Handel and says his campaign also has received threats in recent weeks.

The suspicious package was sent a day after Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot and wounded at a Virginia baseball field. He remains in critical condition.

