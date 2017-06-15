SWAT situation in Blacksburg, man & woman in custody

BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say they have taken a man into custody after a standoff with SWAT Thursday afternoon.

Blacksburg Police Chief Jamie Ham says it started in the 400 block of N. Shelby St. around 11:30 a.m.

Police saw Allen Tyler Hedtke walking on Brown St. and knew he had outstanding bench warrants for Failure to Appear.

They say Hedtke ran into a home and barricaded himself.

Chief Ham said Hedtke decided he wasn’t coming out of the house and was texting someone saying he wouldn’t be take alive.

Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and tank was brought in and Hedtke surrendered.

No one was hurt.

Ham says a woman was inside was taken into custody for hindering the arrest. He says the woman was NOT a hostage.

Crystal Michelle Wylie Jones of Shelby St., Blacksburg is charged with Hindering an Officer.

The chief says a handgun was recovered from the home.

