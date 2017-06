Treat Dad This Father’s Day - Father's Day is just days away and on the Food Scene tonight, we are going to give dad exactly what he wants, a nice juicy burger. Bob and B…

Couture For A Cause - Project Runway meets the upstate for a big event that puts survivors on the catwalk all in the name of beating cancer!

Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts - Father's Day is on Sunday, do you have your pops the perfect gift yet? Our friend Kent from Coast Apparel is here to talk about some great l…

Two Local Bands Debut New Music - One the Music Scene, two local bands are releasing new music at the same time, so they are throwing a big release party. Stereo Reform and C…

Tim Tebow Reveals His Craziest Fan Antics - Tim Tebow mania is in full swing now that the former pro football player is in Greenville! Playing for the Columbia Fireflies, Tebow is here…

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

Spartanburg Barber Shop Creates Unique ‘Man Cave’ Vibe - There’s a new way for men to feel pampered and get a fresh shave in Spartanburg! A third generation barber just opened the Black Derby Barbe…

Going On At The Children’s Museum This Summer - From the Park of the Future to a New Artist in Residence, there is a lot of cool stuff going on at our local Children's Museum this summer.