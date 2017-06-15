LIVE: Woman to hang by teeth over Niagara Falls





(WIVB/AP) — A woman plans to do a death-defying stunt on live TV.

Erendira Wallenda will be tethered from a helicopter as she hangs from the aircraft by her teeth over Niagara Falls on Thursday morning.

The acrobat’s husband, Nik Wallenda, walked an 1,800-foot tightrope from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada. His stunt was also televised. Erendira’s stunt will be attempted on the five-year anniversary of Nik’s tightrope walk across the falls.

Erendira also hopes to break her husband’s record of hanging by his teeth at 200 feet.

The daredevil couple hopes millions will watch the stunt around the world and be inspired to visit Niagara Falls.