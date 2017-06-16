3 more arrests in car theft/burglary ring in Laurens Co., deputies say

WSPA Staff Published:
Bryan Eugene Dillashaw
Bryan Eugene Dillashaw (From: Laurens Co. Detention Center)

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Three more people have been arrested in connection with a burglary and car theft ring in Laurens County.

Deputies say Bryan Eugene Dillashaw was arrested, Thursday, and charged with Possession/receiving Stolen Goods. They say two stolen cars were found in his possession.

Friday, two additional suspects, Dartagnan Pruitt and Kayla Dawn Armstrong were arrested by SLED agents and the Woodruff Police Department. The Sheriff’s Office says Pruitt had a stolen motorcycle from Charlotte and a car from Anderson County in his possession.

“I am very proud of my investigators and the deputies of this office,” says Sheriff Don Reynolds, “They have worked both night and day for the past few weeks trying to disrupt this crime ring.”

These arrests come just days after three others were arrested in connection with the burglary and car theft ring in the northern part of Laurens County

Chadwick Martin Jr. of Simpsonville, SC was charged with (3) counts of possession/recieving stolen goods worth $10,000 or more.

Casey Brooke Milosek of Fountain Inn, SC was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession/receiving stolen goods, criminal conspiracy and obstructing justice.

William Blackwell Jr., of Fountain Inn, SC was charged with (3) counts of possession/receiving stolen goods and operating a chopshop.

Deputies say the investigation is still active and if you have any information to contact your local authorities or 68-CRIME.

More stories you may like on 7News

(Credit: Mauldin Police)

Help find carjacking suspect in Mauldin

Updated: ago

Police say the incident happened on June 13 around 10:08 PM outside of the Kazoku Express restaurant (old Arby’s location) on N. Main Street…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s