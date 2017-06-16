A killer in plain sight: Sheriff Wright reflects

For 13 years the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office hunted a killer that took the lives of four people at Superbike Motorsports on November 6, 2003.

Little did deputies know, the killer would walk into their very office, year after year after year, to register as a sex offender.

Todd Kohlhepp moved to Spartanburg County after being released from prison in Arizona in 2001 for a kidnapping charge stemming from a violent rape.

In 2003, Kohlhepp was attending classes at Greenville Tech when he drove to Superbike Motorsports, shooting and killing Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, and Chris Sherbert.

Over the years, deputies would compile a customer list from receipts at Superbike, that list would include Todd Kohlhepp’s name.

Two times over the course of those 13 years, deputies would try and contact Kohlhepp about Superbike. Once by knocking on his door, to which he wasn’t home. Another time by sending a cover letter about the shooting, the same that was sent to thousands of other customers.

“We saw a lot of people on the customer list. I’m telling you had we talked to him in the beginning we would have never seen him again,” said Wright.

Aside from the murder investigations, deputies began to question how Kohlhepp got $250,000 worth of ammunition and guns. Kohlhepp gave deputies a name of who bought several guns for him, ATF is now investigating that, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Links to watch other parts to our week long series “A Killer Among Us: The Unsealed Files of Todd Kohlhepp”

Monday: Superbike murders details released; photos, interviews

Tuesday: Search for Superbike killer: how investigators tackled the cold case

Wednesday: How they found Kala Brown and Charlie Carver

Thursday: A Kohlhepp Confession: In cold blood