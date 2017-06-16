Man accidentally shot in Union Co.

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – A 22-year-old man was accidentally shot in Union County, according to Sheriff David Taylor.

Deputies are responding to the scene on Old Spartanburg Highway.

The man has been taken to Spartanburg Medical Center.

7News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

(A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the person that was shot was a child, the sheriff’s office has clarified that the man was 22 years old.)