Couple accused of shooting at Rutherford Co. deputy charged

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A man and woman have been charged for shooting at a Rutherford Co. deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

CHARGED

Susan Brooke Abernathy – one count each of Attempted Murder, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a firearm, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest and Rear Lamps Violation.

Joshua Kyle Warren is charged with one count each of Attempted Murder, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm, Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

Both Abernathy and Warren are in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will be working with officials in SC on the extradition of Abernathy and Warren.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says deputies captured Warren on Tuesday morning.

A stolen truck used in the Rutherford Co. shooting was spotted early Tuesday in Spartanburg County. Deputies say the driver fled before crashing on Goldmine Road.

Deputies say the stolen truck was originally blue, but had been spray-painted primer gray.

Authorities had been searching for the person driving the truck when they say he refused to stop for officers in North Carolina and fled, shooting at officers during the pursuit near Ellenboro

Rutherford County Deputy Jeffrey Burgess, 25, was hit in the face with debris after a bullet pierced his windshield during the chase.

Burgess was chasing a suspect who fled from a Forest City police officer during a routine traffic stop.

Burgess was treated at a local hospital and later released.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says Warren and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Susan Abernathy, are “persons of interest” in the incident.

Investigators say Warren’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Susan Abernathy, has also been arrested. She is in the Spartanburg County jail on charges of grand larceny and fugitive from justice.

She has an outstanding warrant in Rutherford County for possession of stolen vehicle, and will be extradited back to Rutherford County.