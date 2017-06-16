GOP House hopeful says more in Congress should be armed

MEG KINNARD, Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where Republican runoff voters are now tasked with deciding which mainstream Republican they'll choose as their pick to keep Mick Mulvaney's former seat in GOP control. Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman are up for election in Tuesday's GOP runoff in the 5th Congressional District. (Melissa Cherry/The Herald via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The Republican seeking to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress says the shooting of a congressman during baseball practice is a prime example of why more people should carry guns.

Ralph Norman told The Associated Press on Thursday that more people would have been injured or killed if officers providing security for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise hadn’t been armed when a man opened fire Wednesday morning during a practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Norman says he has a concealed carry permit and feels members of Congress should be able to protect themselves.

Norman spoke after a forum with other candidates for Tuesday’s special election for South Carolina’s 5th District seat. The broadcast is to air Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s