Greenville man accused of directing prostitution throughout east coast

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused directing prostitution across the east coast of the US.

The FBI says Cornelius Shontea Lyles, a.k.a. Premo Finesse, age 38, of Greenville, South Carolina is charged with:

Human Trafficking by Force

Fraud and Coercion

Transportation of Another for the Purpose of Prostitution

Coercion and Enticement for the Purpose of Prostitution

Using Facilities of Interstate Commerce to Promote Prostitution.

The criminal complaint says Lyles, “communicated with a person he believed to be an out of state female and purchased a plane ticket for her to fly to Orlando, Florida where she would engage in prostitution and provide the proceeds to Lyles.”

The complaint also alleges “Lyles facilitated and otherwise directed prostitution activity in various locations throughout the east coast of the United States.”

Special Agent in Charge Alphonso Norris said, “Again, human trafficking is proven not to be a problem in a distant location, but right here in South Carolina. I want to commend the efforts of all the agents and officers who worked on this investigation. Being able to stop the horrific exploitation of these women is a gratifying result for all the investigators. The public is also asked to contact the FBI if they have any information related to Lyles.”

If Lyles is convicted, he faces life in prison.