Gun safety urged after two accidental shootings involving children

(WSPA) – A child is dead after Spartanburg Police say she was shot by her 6-year-old sibling. It’s one of two accidental shootings involving children in the Upstate Friday afternoon.

“It just broke my heart,” said ‘Top Gun’ Concealed Weapons Permit Instructor David Blanton. Blanton has spent decades teaching people how to safely handle firearms, especially around children. “What we need for people to understand is that they’re not toys and the need for people to be adults and for adults in the home to do the right thing.”

Spartanburg police officers spent hours on Whitener Avenue after learning a child was shot. Police say the victim’s 6-year-old sibling had the gun when it discharged accidentally. Police say a single bullet struck and killed Carley Sinah Mack.

The Spartanburg County Coroner says she died at the hospital.

In Union County, deputies say another accidental shooting involving a child also sent someone to the hospital. The sheriff’s office tells us it happened while a 13-year-old and 22-year-old were fishing on a pond off Old Spartanburg Highway. The sheriff says the boy dropped a gun and it shot the man, who was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Blanton says in addition to safely storing their guns, it’s important for parents to teach children about the dangers of firearms.

“This is a very serious thing – it’s a tool,” said Blanton. “They need to make sure they understand the cardinal firearm safety rule – treat all guns as if they’re loaded. Always keep your gun pointed in a safe direction.”

No charges have been filed in either shootings.