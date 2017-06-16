Help find 6 on the run for drug charges in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find 6 people on the run for various drug charges.

Deputies say four suspect were arrested, but six are wanted for a three-county drug conspiracy.

WANTED

Anthony Burgess, 29 – of South Sterling St. in Morganton – Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

James Burgess, 26 – Roper St. in Morganton – Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

Kelsey England, 37 – Julia Court in Claremont – Conspiracy to traffick marijuana, conspiracy to traffick cocaine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

Evan Lipford, 40 – Rocky Ford St. in Morganton, – Conspiracy to possess with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and one charge of aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

Oakley Sparks, 35 – 7th C St. in Marion – Conspiracy to traffick marijuana, conspiracy to traffick cocaine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

Ray Welch Jr., 55 – Stacy Hill Road in Marion – Two charges of trafficking methamphetamine and one charge each of conspiracy to traffick methamphetamine and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

Dwayne Bullock, 35 – 17th St. West in Newton – Six counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin, three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of continuing a criminal enterprise.

William Pearson, 66 – Stephens Drive in Morganton – Three counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count each of conspiracy to manufa cture a Schedule II controlled substance and aiding and abetting continuing a criminal enterprise.

Deputies say they’ve been investigating this case since last Summer when Jamie Leonard Tate, 36, and Dwayne Bullock, 35, were found to be conspiring with numerous others to traffic and distribute drugs.

This includes hundred of pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana, and lesser amounts of cocaine and heroine.

The investigation includes areas in McDowell, Burke, and Catawba counties.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects should call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Now, you can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.