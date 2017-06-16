Help find carjacking suspect in Mauldin

MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – The Mauldin Police Department is asking for your help to find an Armed Robbery and Carjacking suspect.

Police say the incident happened on June 13 around 10:08 PM outside of the Kazoku Express restaurant (old Arby’s location) on N. Main Street in Mauldin.

They say a man approached victim, forced them out of the car and drove away.

If you have information related to this case or can identify the person of interest in the photos, please contact Detective Padgett at the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 or by email at tpadgett@mauldinpolice.com. #MP17022360

