Hendersonville man wins $341K in Cash 5 Jackpot

By Published:
money

Daniel Weisner Jr. of Hendersonville says his high school basketball number helped him win Tuesday’s $341,314 Cash 5 jackpot, according to the NC Education Lottery.

They say the man had been playing the same two numbers for a few weeks.

Weisner said he called the lottery helpline to check the numbers and thought he hear the numbers wrong.

“I had to hang up and call again!” said Weisner. “And once I realized we had won, I said to my wife, ‘Honey, we just won $341,314.’”

Weisner said his wife, Teresa, thought he was joking.

“He’s usually right about everything,” said Teresa. “But especially with numbers. I should have known.”

The lottery says Weisner bought the $1 ticket at Norm’s Minit Mart on Spartanburg Highway in Hendersonville/

After taxes, he took home $236,744, according to the lottery.

He says he plans to use the money to take his four grandchildren on a beach vacation and will save the rest.

“This will definitely help with retirement,” said Weisner. “We are lucky.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s