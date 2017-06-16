Hometown Spotlight Saluda, NC

Tucked away as you drive up the Saluda Grade and continue on into the Blue Ridge Mountains lies a small city called Saluda, NC often frequented by visitors on weekends through the summers.

Locals tell 7 News it’s packed with vacationers ready to try outdoor adventure sports, see original shops and grab a bite to eat.

One of the major draws is Coon Dog Day on July 8th, complete with live music, a 5K, Big Wheel Race, parade and more. The event brings in thousands to the small city.

Green River Adventures takes visitors kayaking on the Green River along with the Gorge Zipline Canopy Tours bringing you down 11 zips, 3 repels and a sky bridge through an old and new growth forest with the Blue Ridge Mountains in view.

The Orchard Inn was built in 1926 and welcomes guests to a comfy cottage or room and with a gourmet meal.

The city also offers live music with the Top of the Grade and a market on Friday afternoons.