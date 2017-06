A killer in plain sight: Sheriff Wright reflects - For 13 years the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office hunted a killer that took the lives of four people at Superbike Motorsports on November…

Robbery victim uses machete to hold suspect captive until police arrive - SARASOTA, Fla. (WCMH) — Investigators say the man used a machete to defend himself from robbery suspects and held one of the captive until p…

New Corps plan will help lake levels during drought - A new drought plan by the Army Corps of Engineers could put more water back into Lake Hartwell. The Corps plans to release water slower as d…

WSPA employees take part in Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring - Inspired by the services the company delivers to the communities it serves, employees in each of the local markets where Nexstar owns or ope…

Minnesota officer acquitted in shooting of Philando Castile - Family members of a black motorist shot dead by a Minnesota police officer last year reacted angrily to the officer being found innocent of …

Rep. Scalise’s vital signs stable, doctor says - Doctors say Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition at a Washington hospital but is improving.

Man accidentally shot in Union Co. - A 22-year-old man was accidentally shot in Union County, according to Sheriff David Taylor.

3 more arrests in car theft/burglary ring in Laurens Co., deputies say - Three more people have been arrested in connection with a burglary and car theft ring in Laurens County.

Furman student found dead in apt. died from fentanyl, coroner says - A Furman University student found dead in his apartment died from fentanyl, according to the Greenville County coroner.