Guilty verdict in texting suicide trial in MA

WPRI Published: Updated:
After a sidebar with Judge Lawrence Moniz (not seen) attorney Joe Cataldo, left, returns to the defense table, with his client Michelle Carter during her trial at Taunton Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A juvenile court judge has reached a verdict in a case that provides a disturbing look at teen depression and suicide.

Judge Lawrence Moniz found Michelle Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The Massachusetts woman is charged in the 2014 suicide of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III.

Prosecutors say Carter caused Roy’s death by badgering him with text messages encouraging him to kill himself. Carter’s lawyers say she did not cause his death.

Closing arguments in the case came Tuesday, ending a seven-day trial that focused on thousands of text messages between the two teenagers, who were romantically involved and discussed Roy’s suicide plans at length for more than a year and a half.

