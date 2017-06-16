Man accused of trafficking meth, woman for having stolen goods in Clemson

Lindsay Brooke Wood - Tony Parmel Jenkins
Lindsay Brooke Wood - Tony Parmel Jenkins

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson City Police says they have arrested a man and woman on meth charges.

They say the man had 15 grams of crystal meth among other items that were stolen from burglaries and car break-ins.

CHARGED

Tony Parmel Jenkins, 30 of Clemson
• Trafficking Methamphetamine
• Trafficking Methamphetamine Within the Proximity of a School
• Possession of Stolen Goods
• Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule IV

Lindsay Brooke Wood, 25 years of Seneca
• Possession of Stolen Goods

Both subjects are being held at the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing

