Man accused of trafficking meth, woman for having stolen goods in Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson City Police says they have arrested a man and woman on meth charges.
They say the man had 15 grams of crystal meth among other items that were stolen from burglaries and car break-ins.
CHARGED
Tony Parmel Jenkins, 30 of Clemson
• Trafficking Methamphetamine
• Trafficking Methamphetamine Within the Proximity of a School
• Possession of Stolen Goods
• Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule IV
Lindsay Brooke Wood, 25 years of Seneca
• Possession of Stolen Goods
Both subjects are being held at the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing