Man accused of trafficking meth, woman for having stolen goods in Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson City Police says they have arrested a man and woman on meth charges.

They say the man had 15 grams of crystal meth among other items that were stolen from burglaries and car break-ins.

CHARGED

Tony Parmel Jenkins, 30 of Clemson

• Trafficking Methamphetamine

• Trafficking Methamphetamine Within the Proximity of a School

• Possession of Stolen Goods

• Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule IV

Lindsay Brooke Wood, 25 years of Seneca

• Possession of Stolen Goods

Both subjects are being held at the Clemson City Jail awaiting a bond hearing