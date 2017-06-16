Mighty Moo Festival continues through Saturday

(WSPA) — The Mighty Moo Festival is one event in our area this weekend.

Summer on Augusta began yesterday and continues all weekend long. The four-day festival is held on Augusta Road in Greenville. It celebrates local businesses with a block party, live music and barbecue. They’ll also have a shag contest and a tomato pie contest.

The Mighty Moo Festival is underway in Cowpens and it lasts through Saturday. It began as a way to provide a reunion for the members of the U.S.S. Cowpens, but now the festival celebrates and honors veterans. They’ll have food vendors, carnival rides, a baseball game and much more.

If you want to get a workout in this weekend, head to Noma Square tomorrow morning. Iron Tribe Fitness is hosting a 45-minute group exercise class that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. All ages and fitness levels are welcome and it’s free.