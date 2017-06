Greenville –

Last night at Fluor Field, a Drive record of 7,415 fans showed up to watch Tim Tebow and the Fireflies defeats the Drive, 7-2.

In the 3-game series, 20,329 fans came out to Fluor Field, and the former Heisman Trophy winner didn’t let them down going 3-8 with 3 RBI while reaching base safely in 7 of his 12 plate appearances.