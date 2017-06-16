New Corps plan will help lake levels during drought

A new drought plan by the Army Corps of Engineers could put more water back into Lake Hartwell. The Corps plans to release water slower as drought conditions begin.

For example, for a level three drought trigger, the Corps plans to raise the water levels from 646 feet to 652 feet.

“As the lake level drops you are going to see more accidents, people hitting things so I think bringing the lake level up will encourage more recreation on the lake and safety,” said Tim French, owner of R&F Marine Transport.

The Corps hopes to have the plan in stone by the end of September. But as they work out the kinks, they want to hear from you on if these changes help or hurt you as a consumer.

You have until noon on July 13th to send the Corps your comments. To read the full study, click this link Savannah River Basin Drought Study.