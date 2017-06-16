70 NEW JOBS: Softbox Systems packaging co. moving HQ to Greenville

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A temperature control packaging company says it’s moving its headquarters to Greenville. It’s expected to create 70 new jobs.

Softbox Systems says it’s United States and Canadian headquarters will be part of the company facility on Brozzini Court in Greenville.

The company makes packaging that can keep material cold for biotech, pharmaceutical and research companies. Softbox Systems also has facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

“Greenville’s pro-business environment, strong pool of skilled workforce and dynamic community feel made the decision to locate the new headquarters the perfect choice to meet the company’s growth strategy,” said Softbox Systems General Manager John Hammesin a written statement.

The new headquarters is expected to be ready in the summer of 2018. If you’re interested in applying for work, you should send resumes to info@softboxsystems.us