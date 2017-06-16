Panhandler turns down job offer, Michigan Honda dealership fires back

WCMH Published:
Photos provided by Brett Paulson of Brighton Honda via WSYR

BRIGHTON, MI (WCMH) — A Michigan car dealership’s response to a panhandler is going viral.

The sign popped up in Brighton, Michigan, which is a suburb about an hour outside of Detroit, WSYR reports.

It reads:

“Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a full-time job at $10 per hour. He said, ‘I make more than any of you,’ and he did not want the job. Please donate to a more worthy cause.”

Felicia Tubbs works across the street. She tells NBC affiliate WDIV that she sees a duo of panhandlers outside the dealership nearly every day.

“I don’t like them standing there. No one else does, either. I think it’s great that the dealership put some effort into trying to get rid of them,” Tubbs said.

Police got involved after the dealership’s sign went up and arrested the pair for vagrancy and disorderly conduct. Tubbs told WDIV she saw the same men back out again asking for money just hours after their arrest.

The sign at the dealership is no longer up.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s