Road rage ends in crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A road rage incident ended in a crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co., according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 6000 block of Highway 221 on 6/15.

The victim told them he was traveling westbound on I-26 near Highway 221 when a white GMC Arcadia SUV passed him and slammed on the the brakes.

He said he stuck up his middle finger to driver.

The victim said he changed positions with the SUV three times until it sped up, got in front of him and slammed on the brakes.

He says he ran into the back of the SUV, according to the report.

Deputies say there was damage to the hood, front bumper and passenger side fender of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim said the Arcadia had an SC tag of VT23170.

The DMV database shows Dennis Jones as the registered owner of the SUV and the vehicle didn’t have insurance during the time of the incident, according to the incident report.

The report says the operator of the Arcadia was never on scene and left the scene of the accident.