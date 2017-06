Orangeburg, SC – Deputies are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Friday morning, according to WLTX.

Gregory Prezzy left the jail around 2:30 a.m. because of a door malfunction, official say.

According to WLTX, he had just been sentenced to three years behind bars for a probation violation on domestic violence and malicious injury to property charges.

If you know where he is, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.