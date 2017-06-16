South Carolina unemployment rate falls to 4.1% in May

(WSPA) The number of unemployed people in South Carolina has dropped to fewer than 100,000.

The Department of Employment and Workforce reports May’s jobless rate in South Carolina fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.1 percent. April unemployment was reported at 4.3 percent.

The reported 96,526 unemployed people is the lowest figure since April 2001 according to the agency.

“We have more work to do matching those seeking work with the nearly 63,000 jobs available across the state,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce in a written statement.

The national jobless rate in May was 4.3 percent.

Bamberg County has the highest reported unemployment rate at 6.7 percent. Charleston County has the lowest figure at 2.9 percent.

Here are the unemployment rates for counties in the Upstate in the May report:

Union – 4.3%

Cherokee – 4.2 %

Greenwood – 4.0%

Abbeville – 3.9%

Laurens – 3.7%

Oconee – 3.6%

Pickens – 3.6%

Anderson – 3.4%

Spartanburg – 3.4%

Newberry – 3.2%

Greenville – 3.2%