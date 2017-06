(WSPA) –An Alabama student is spreading kindness across the country with a lawnmower.

Rodney Smith started a non-profit organization called Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

The organization gets kids to cut grass for those in need.

When kids mow 50 yards, they get a visit from Rodney and a free lawnmower.

So far, 120 kids have joined the organization and there are now chapters across the country. Rodney has visited 49 states. His last stop will be Hawaii.

