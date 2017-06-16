Suspicious packages mailed to Ga. politician, neighbors and news stations

Published: Updated:
ROSWELL, Ga. (WSPA) – Authorities are investigating suspicious packages mailed to a congressional candidate, her neighbors and Atlanta news stations.

Several media outlets report the letters had a Greenville postmark.

The packages reportedly contained a powdery substance and were sent to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and her neighbors.

A package containing a threatening letter and powder was also sent to FOX 5 Atlanta. The news station reports that tests revealed the substance was baking soda. The station is also reporting the package contained a threatening letter.

11 Alive, another news station in Atlanta, reported that a suspicious package was also received there and that the powdery substance was baking soda.

Karen Handel said in a Facebook post that suspicious packages were delivered to her house, as well as her neighbors.

One of Handel’s neighbors provided a copy of the letter to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The newspaper reports the letter read “your neighbor Karen Handel is a dirty fascist” expletive and told the recipient to take a “whiff of the powder and join her in the hospital.”

