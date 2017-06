Backroads Goods - Made in the 864 and just in time for Father's Day, we are checking out some products for the guys from Backroads Goods.

Intimate Apparel - A seamstress that makes corsets for the women of the town, we are getting you ready for date night and “Intimate Apparel.”

The Metal Peddler - Taking metal and turning it into beautiful pieces of art. We are excited to introduce you to the metal peddler.

Most Clicked Outfits - We are looking at what you are clicking on fashion wise! Joining us is Sadie Cherney from Clothes Mentor to talk celebrity fashion and how y…

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

Gladiator Polo - On the Fun Scene tonight, have you ever heard of Gladiator Polo? It's the newest and fastest growing style of Polo and its making its debut …

Town’s Best Ice Cream Battle - Who has the best ice cream in Travelers Rest, a throw down of ice cream deliciousness is happening this Friday to benefit a local charity. K…

Argentine Asado Buffet - Earlier in the show we told you about the exciting Gladiator Polo match coming up on June 24th, now we are getting a taste of what will be o…