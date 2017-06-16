WSPA employees take part in Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Inspired by the services the company delivers to the communities it serves, employees in each of the local markets where Nexstar owns or operates television stations have chosen local causes to support with their time working for those causes.

The Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring is Friday on the 21st Anniversary of Nexstar’s founding by CEO Perry Sook.

Nexstar supports this effort by paying for four hours of each employee’s time to serve those causes.

In the upstate, these were the projects that Nexstar employees chose to work on today:

GENERATIONS GROUP HOME

Group home for sexual abused, neglected and/or at-risk boys in Greenville.

Landscaping and painting outside of the group home.

Lowe’s of Simpsonville provided materials for this project.

http://generationsgroup.com/

CHRISTMAS IN ACTION

Rehabilitates houses for low-income, elderly, disabled and disadvantaged homeowners in Spartanburg.

Rehabbing a home for a disabled homeowner.

http://www.ciaspartanburg.org/