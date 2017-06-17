1 in critical condition after shooting at White Horse Flea Market

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is seriously hurt after a shooting at the White Horse Flea Market, according to Greenville County dispatch.

A call came in at about 3:55 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, there was an altercation between at least two people when one of them pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim.

One person was taken by EMS to the hospital.

They are in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office says that all those who were involved in the shooting are either in custody or getting treatment.

Investigators are talking with the alleged shooter at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

