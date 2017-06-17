Boil water advisory issued after water line break in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers along and near U.S. 70 East after a main water line break, according to emergency officials.

City of Marion Water System customers located on Beaman Road, Memorial Park Road, and U.S. Hwy 70 (from Memorial Park Road to Hwy 126) are affected.

These customers are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages due to the broken water main.

Periods of low or no pressure increases the potential for back siphonage and bacteria in the water system, officials say.

The Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored, customers boil all water used for human consumption.

This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, food preparation, etc.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

