Chase ends in crash in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A chase has ended in a crash on North Main Street in front of One Liberty Square, according to our crew on the scene.

The crash happened near Insignia Place and Beattie Place.

Deputies and forensics investigators are responding to the scene.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

The road was blocked for a period of time after the crash, but it is now back open.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.